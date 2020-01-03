|
Lucille Szesterniak
Berlin - Lucille "Lucy" Szesterniak, 67 of Berlin passed away on Sunday December 29, 2019 at the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah with loved ones by her side and in prayer.
Lucy was born on February 12, 1952 in the City of Berlin, Green Lake County Wisconsin to Edward and Lillian (Hieland) Disterhaft. She attended Berlin High School and was a member at All Saints Catholic Church of Berlin.
Lucy loved crocheting and macramé. When she wasn't busy creating crafts, she enjoyed playing with her cat, and observing airplanes at EAA in Oshkosh. Lucy also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter Anissa (Kevin) Schenning of Brandon; three sisters, Sr. Rosalie of Milwaukee, Madeline (Ron) Klingbeil, and Monica Disterhaft, all of Berlin; two brothers, Stanish (Diane) Disterhaft and Ralph Disterhaft, both of Berlin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends, and her beloved cat Bobber.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Lillian Disterhaft, a sister Charlotte Bleskey, and brother in law James Bleskey.
A Funeral Service with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday January 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin with Father David Greenfield officiating and burial will follow in the Saint Michael's Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday January 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin with a Parish Rosary to be recited at 6:45 p.m., and may also call at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. before we leave for the services at the church.
The family would like to thank the care givers at the Ripon Medical Center ICU and ThedaCare ICU of Neenah for their care and compassion during this time.
