|
|
Luella H. Smith
Ripon - Luella H. Smith, age 92, of Ripon, formerly of Princeton, passed away peacefully at Copperleaf Village Memory Care in Ripon on November 6, 2019. Luella was born on May 7, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of John and Camille (Kienast) Kiel. She graduated from South Division High School and worked at Allen Bradley where she met her future husband, Earl Smith. They had two children, Henry and Barbara. After marrying Earl, Luella began working as a school lunch cook for the Milwaukee school system. In 1977, Earl and Luella retired and moved to Princeton. Luella loved living on the Fox River. She loved the Sandhill Cranes, fishing, gardening, bowling and painting. She was a member of the Princeton Senior Center, Princeton Friends of the Library and the Rural Rembrandt Art Community for many years. Luella also served on the Green Lake County Commission on Aging. She had several wonderful lady friends she met through the library and cherished each one. Luella enjoyed all the day trips they went on throughout central Wisconsin. Her smile and positive attitude reflected on everyone she met. She will be missed very much.
Luella is survived by her son, Henry H. Smith of West Allis; daughter, Barbara Smith Reetz of Oshkosh; brother-in-law, Robert Seehafer of Milwaukee; very special nieces and nephews, Lorraine (George Banda) O'Malley, Eugene (Katherine) O'Malley, Bridget (O'Malley) Reedy, Kathleen (Randy) O'Malley-Schmidt, Etta Rae (Kiel) Miller all of Milwaukee; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Camille Kiel; husband, Earl C. Smith; 2 sisters, Gertrude Kiel, Lorraine (Kiel) O'Malley; 5 brothers, John Kiel, Harry Kiel, Lawrence (Buela) Kiel, Clarence (Beatrice) Kiel, Raymond (Mary) Kiel; brother-in-law, Claude O'Malley; sister-in-law, Olga Seehafer; special nephew, Ron Reedy.
A private family service will be held at a later date. If you wish to remember Luella please feel free to make a donation in her name to the Princeton Friends of the Library, 424 W. Water Street, Princeton, WI 54968-9147. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Luella with her family.
Luella's family would like to express their gratitude to Copperleaf Village of Ripon and Heartland Hospice for the outstanding care given to Luella.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019