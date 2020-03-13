|
Lurton W. Blassingame
Oshkosh - Due to recent health concerns surrounding COVID-19, in order to prevent the possible spread of the virus, the visitation and funeral for Lurton W. Blassingame beginning at 1:00PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Congregation Church has been postponed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience; the safety of our community is of the utmost importance to First Congregational Church and Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home 920-231-1510.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020