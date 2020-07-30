1/1
Lyle Dorn Sr.
Lyle Dorn Sr.

Wild Rose - Lyle Joseph Dorn Sr.78, of Wild Rose, WI, passed away peacefully in his home, on July 27, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh WI on November 9, 1941 to Joseph and Ruby Dorn. He married Lila Anderson on June 30, 1962. Lyle worked as a Factory assembler for Speed Queen for 35 years. He loved car's and looked forward to going to the Iola Car show every year.

Lyle is survived by his Sister, Fran Colditz (Dorn), Brother in Law Joseph Colditz, Daughter, Lynn Beck (Dorn), Son in Law Scott Beck, Son, Lyle Dorn Jr., Grandchildren Rebecca Sapp, and Brandi Sapp, Great Grandchildren Alaina and Ava Sapp, Nephew, Joseph Colditz, and many other Nieces and nephews.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruby Dorn and his wife Lila Dorn.

A brief service and Committal will be held in the Saxeville Union Cemetery on Wednesday August 5th 2020 at 11AM. Pastor Rick Engen will officiate. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
