Lyle E. Sager
Oshkosh, WI - Lyle E. Sager, age 86, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at his home on December 28, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lyle on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 am until the time of Mass. A full obituary will be published in the Thursday edition of the Northwestern. The Fiss & Bills-Poklasny is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020