Lyle E. Sager
Oshkosh, WI - Lyle E. Sager, age 86, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1933 in Kewaunee, Wisconsin a son of the late Ernest and Emily (Blaha) Sager. Lyle served his country in the US Army where he proudly played the trumpet in a band. He married the former Grace Myrtle Velicer on May 10, 1958. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2014. Lyle attended Ripon College and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He worked for Hamilton's in Two Rivers and had worked for and retired from Speed Queen/Alliance Manufacturing in Ripon. He greatly enjoyed time with his family, church, trout fishing, wood working, cabin time at Three Lakes and going to Florida. In later years, he enjoyed random travel to casinos. Lyle will be remembered as a good man by all and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by a son, Scott Sager of Sun Prairie; four daughters, Sheila (Loren) Soyk of North Fond du Lac, Sue (Steve) Priebe of Neenah, Sara (Mike) Ballwanz of North Fond du Lac and Shirley (Eric) Zahn of Hilbert. He is further survived by ten grandchildren, Robyn (Ray) La Barge, Justin Sager, Brandon (Norah) Ballwanz, Mitchell Ballwanz, Kyle (Trina) Soyk, Monica (Phillip) Pupillo, Mady (fiance Casey) Priebe, Miles Priebe, Camille (fiance Buddy) Zahn and Nash Zahn; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Simon, Crosby and Charlie. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lenore Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lyle on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund will be established.
