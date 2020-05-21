|
Lyle Lynn Gutche
Lyle Lynn Gutche, 56 of the Redgranite-Lohrville area passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
Lyle was born September 24, 1963 in Berlin, a son of Harley, Sr. and DonnaLee (Buhrow) Gutche. He was raised and educated in the Redgranite-Lohrville-Berlin areas. He attended the Berlin High School, and had also lived in Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, and Hancock,Wisonsin.
He had been employed in a number of occupations in various parts of the country. The occupation that he really enjoyed was working in the logging industry as a cutter. He loved riding his motorcycle. He really loved watching his nephew, Michael compete in demolition derbies, and also took part in demolition derbies himself.
Lyle had a number of health issues the past few years. He was able to overcome most of these issues with the help of his family and friends.
He is survived by four brothers, Harley, Jr. of Berlin, Charles (Susan) of Oshkosh, Patrick of Berlin, and Richard "Frenchie" Buhrow of Lohrville; three sisters, Linda Fernandez (Randy Erdmann) of Redgranite, Donna Gutche of Lohrville, Cyndi Gutche (Jeff Volkenant) of Oshkosh, a brother-in-law, Dave Fernandez of Redgranite, and his friend, who was like a brother, Scott Dynek of Mount Morris. Lyle is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Harley, Sr. and DonnaLee Gutche, and three brothers, George, Bill, and Bob Gutche.
There will be a Celebration of Lyle's life on Saturday, June 13th. at Good Times in Lohrville, beginning at 2:00 P.M.
For those who would like to honor Lyle's memory, Memorials will be appreciated in place of flowers. Memorials may be sent to the Lyle L. Gutche Memorial C/O Ruminski Funeral Home P. O. Box 16 Redgranite, WI 54970-0016.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Gutche Family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 21 to May 24, 2020