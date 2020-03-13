|
|
Lyle Perkins
Mountain - Lyle A. Perkins III, age 68 of Mountain, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Lyle was born on April 25, 1951 to the late Lyle II and Audree (Dowling) Perkins. He attended school in Neenah. For many years, Lyle worked at R. Sabee Paper of Appleton. After retiring and moving to Mountain, Lyle worked at Nicolet Farms. Lyle greatly enjoyed spending time in his garden, watching the animals, and spending time outside.
Lyle is survived by his 5 siblings, Patricia Allen of Menasha, Lynn Burton of Appleton, Loreen (Ron) Perkins-Pozolinski of Menasha, Lonny (Debby) Perkins of Larsen, and Lisa (Bob) Sample of Mountain; dear friend, Sue Gering. He is further survived by a niece, many nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Penny; son, Lyle Perkins IV.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 11 am until the memorial service at 1 pm with Pastor Bill Krauss officiating. Lyle will be interred at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh beside his son. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020