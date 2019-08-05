|
Sister M. Nancy Henley, SSM
Oshkosh - Sister M. Nancy Henley, 85 years old, died on August 4, 2019 at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Campus, Oshkosh, WI.
Sister M. Nancy, born on July 30, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, named and baptized Nancy Jane Vollmer, was the second of four daughters born to Andrew and Amelia (Dahlke) Vollmer. Sister Nancy was preceded in death by her parents She is survived by her sisters Anita Ward, Sr. M. Vollmer SSM, Kathi Poyneer along with many nieces and nephews.
Sister M. Nancy entered the Community of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother first on June 1, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and received the name Sr. Mary Andre. She later left the Community and in 1979 she married Karl Henley. After Karl's death in 1995, she cared for her elderly parents until 2001. Hearing the call of God once more she re-entered the Community of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother on March 1, 2002 and returned to her baptismal name, Nancy. She celebrated her Final Vows on December 3, 2006 at Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI and her Silver Jubilee on August 12, 2018 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Oshkosh, WI.
Sister M. Nancy's ministry experiences included: Night Supervisor, O.B. Supervisor, Director of Nursing Education at Mercy Medical Center, Oshkosh, WI.; volunteer work at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Wabasha, MN and volunteer work at St. Francis Residential community in Denville, NJ. She moved to SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI on October 24, 2012.
Homecoming will be at 4:00 p.m. at SSM Franciscan Courts on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI with Rev. William Hower officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh, WI. Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019