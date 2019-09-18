|
Mabel "Mae" Irene Lehman
Ripon - Mabel "Mae" Irene Lehman, age 85, of Ripon, WI, completed her "Life's Journey" to the Lord at Barrett House in Ripon on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Mae was born on May 9, 1934, the daughter of Norbert and Ella (Schultz) Sell. She graduated from Ripon High School in 1953 and worked various jobs including babysitting, loafer sock attacher at Ripon Knitting Works, secretary to George Lundeen at Ripon College, mimeograph department and PBX switchboard operator at Ripon College, Ripon and Fairwater canneries, Miles Kimball and Country Acres group home. She loved every one of the 8 residents that lived there. Mae married Arland "Ardie" Lehman on May 28, 1955 at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon. She was a member of Our Saviour's UCC, lifetime member of the Ripon VFW Auxiliary, Post 5278 and a member of the Auxiliary at Ripon Medical Center.
Mae loved to walk whether it was outside or inside at Ripon College thanks to loving neighbors, Bruce and Eliza and wore out many a pair of "tennies." She loved roller skating and bowling in her earlier days and of course dancing was a must. She enjoyed visiting friends at Maplecrest where they would talk about the "Good Old Days." Mae had a heart of gold and was willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed or wanted it. She will be deeply missed.
Mae is survived by her daughter, Kim (Robert Jr.) Grasee; son, Scott (Leslie) Lehman; grandson, Micah Lehman; two sisters, Ruth Anderson and Hazel Sell; nephews, Charles "Chuck" (Denise) Schaumburg, Phillip "Tipper" (Jill) Schaumburg and Randall Lehman; nieces, Linda Miles and Lori (Ray) Hojnacki and their families; and special friend, Don Hauter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arland "Ardie" Lehman; her parents, Norbert and Ella Sell; mother and father-in-law, Nelson and Caroline Lehman; one sister and her husband, Beatrice and Edwin Schaumburg; brothers-in-law, Glen Nummerdor, Jim Anderson, Duane Lehman and his wife, Shirley; nephews, Lee Nummerdor and Roger Schaumburg; and special friend, Dan Berry.
Visitation for Mae will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral Service for Mae will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971 or Ripon Senior Center, 100 E. Jackson St., Ripon, WI 54971. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. James Schuster, Dr. Michael Jones, Dr. Richard Gauthier, Agnesian Hospice Hope and Barrett House for your loving and caring ways of Mom.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 18, 2019