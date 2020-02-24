Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Mabel Marvin Obituary
Mabel Marvin

Berlin - Mabel Clara Marvin, age 99, of Berlin, died on February 19, 2020. She along with her husband Henry were lifelong members of the town of Seneca, Berlin community.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020, 10:30 a.m.; at St. Mark Catholic Church of Redgranite. Father Jason Blahnik will officiate along with Deacon Bob Precourt. A luncheon will follow the Mass in the parish hall.

Graveside committal services will be held later at 1:30p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery of Berlin.

A memorial in Mabel's memory has been established to Berlin Catholic School.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
