Maddex Lenny Eckstein
Omro - Maddex Lenny Eckstein, age 13, passed on 26 August 2019, at home in Omro, WI.
Maddex was born on 29 October 2005, in Phoenix, AZ, to parents Lenny and Trudy Eckstein.
Maddex was instantly loved and admired by everybody that met him. He spent his first nine days in the NICU at Phoenix Children's Hospital. During this time, he was so admired that he would draw crowds of nurses from across the hospital. They would all ask to see Maddex. Everybody was awestruck by his Angelic face and smooth, long, and wonderful blonde/red hair. They were then pulled in further by his smile, calm demeanor and understanding eyes. This is also when we learned of Maddex's diagnosis'. He was One-of-One in the World with his chromosome abnormality. Maddex was also afflicted with Lennox-Gastaut Seizure Disorder and several other impairments. Despite this shocking information, that was expected to be terminal within one year, Maddex's ability to charm people continued all thirteen years of his life. Maddex was so incredibly strong here on Earth. Even through all of his struggles, there was never a time that people weren't captivated by him. He was always able to bring joy to people. Maddex had so many friends. Omro was his hometown and he loved it here. He enjoyed attending school and watching other kids, especially his sisters. Maddex loved to swing. He enjoyed having people read to him. He had an enormous appreciation for Mickey Mouse. Maddex shared so many joyful moments with us. Those memories are what we will hold on to.
Maddex moved forward peacefully, he was surrounded by loved ones here on earth and was greeted in Heaven by his unborn older brother and sister and four of his great-grandparents.
Maddex is survived by his parents, Lenny and Trudy; and his younger sisters, Lainey and Paige. He is also survived by: grandparents, Butch Eckstein, Carol Hemmila, Dave and Mary Malnory; Kelly (aunt) and John McHugh (Jennifer, Alyssa, John); Carrie (aunt) and Andy Knurowski (Olivia, Gavin, Claudia, Emma); Chad (uncle) and Leslie Malnory (Teagan, Bailey); and Bobbie Mahn (family friend).
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Saturday, August 31 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at New Life Community Church 3250 W. 9th Ave. Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Marchetta officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh.
Our family would like to thank all of Maddex's friends, the Omro School District, our Church - New Life Community Church, doctors, nurses, school aides, respite care givers, classmates, neighbors, and everyone else that was a part of his life.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 29, 2019