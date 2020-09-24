Mae I. Wandrey
Coloma - Mae I. Wandrey, age 94 of Coloma, passed away and went to her heavenly home on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Heartland House in Wautoma. She was born on May 23, 1926 in the Township of Leon, Waushara County, daughter of Alfred and Clara (neè Timm) Stumpner. She was baptized and confirmed at Emmaus Lutheran Church, Poy Sippi, Wisconsin by Rev. George Pape.
Mae attended Cedar Valley Grade School, a one room school, at 4 ½ years old. She attended Berlin High School and graduated on May 22, 1943.
Mae wrote the Civil Service Exam for a Medical Assistant/Secretary and was assigned to work at the Induction Center in Chicago, the manager of which was Lt. Colonel R. C. Darby, M.D. She started at Berlin Hospital in the fall of 1943 in the CNA Program and worked there for 4 ½ years in that capacity as certified by the Berlin Memorial Hospital Criteria. Mae performed duties in OR, OB and X-Ray and also worked at Dr. Herman Koch's office.
Mae married Donald A. Wandrey of Coloma, Wisconsin on November 23, 1946 at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi. This union was blessed with the birth of one son, James, on January 8, 1952. After marriage, she worked part time at Berlin Hospital and Dr. Koch's office.
On November 8, 1948, she was employed by the Army's retired Lt. Colonel R.C. Darby, MD in Wautoma, Wisconsin and continued there for 33 years as a Civil Service rated Medical Assistant, retiring in January of 1985.
Mae was active in her local area. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Coloma and then transferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Westfield in 1966. She was a member of each of the church's Ladies Aid Societies, served as Secretary and/or Treasurer at intervals. She was also a member of its L.L.L. and L.W.M.L. Mae was a charter member of the Waushara Area Business & Professional Women's Club where she served as Secretary and Vice President. She was a board member of the Waushara Red Cross from 1969 to 2000, coordinator of the Disaster Team for Coloma area Red Cross. As a charter member of the Coloma Firebelles, she served as Vice President, President and Treasurer. She was also a member of the Waushara County Rural Carrier Auxiliary from 1950 through 1986 where she served as President, Secretary, and Treasurer, through the years her husband Don was a Rural Carrier. She was also a member of the Coloma Area Historical Society.
Mae was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don, of 59 years, her parents, one sister, Verna Braun, one brother, Raymond Stumpner and a grandson, Abraham J. Wandrey who died in infancy.
Mae is survived by a loving and caring son, James; grandson, Evin (Meg) Wandrey; great grandson, Rhett Wandrey; step-grandchildren, Justin Obgartell & children of Japan and Sara Janovsky of Houston, Texas, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service for Mae will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield with Rev. Rodney Armon officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Coloma. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Westfield or the American Red Cross. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to all the staff at Heartland House in Wautoma.