Magdalen "Maggie" Diener
Oshkosh - Magdalen "Maggie" Diener, age 91, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Maggie on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Catholic Church) on the corner of South Park Avenue and Oregon Street. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. The full obituary for Maggie will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Northwestern and the Post Crescent.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019