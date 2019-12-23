|
|
Magdalen "Maggie" Diener
Oshkosh - Magdalen "Maggie" Diener, age 91 of Oshkosh passed away on Saturday morning December 21, 2019 at Oakwood Manor. Maggie was born in Oshkosh, WI on January 29, 1928 the daughter of Frank and Magdalen (Binder) Lichtfuss. Maggie married Herman Diener on November 27, 1947.
Our mom served on the Friends of the Oshkosh Senior Center board, enjoyed catering many weddings at the Oshkosh Eagles Club, cooked for the Axle Credit Union Retirees, and managed food services for Senior Center bingo lunches. Maggie was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish.
Mom loved sitting at her computer each day, emailing friends, checking stock reports, and traveling on many senior center trips with her dear friend Rose Blau.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family. We are proud to be her children and are blessed to have had her in our lives for so long. We love you Mom!
Maggie is survived by her four sons, David (Colleen Linstead) Diener of Kent, WA, Herman (Patty) Diener of Virginia Beach, VA, Greg (Sharon) Diener of Oshkosh and Jim Diener of Oshkosh. Two daughters, Diane (Mark) Yarbro of Neenah and Mary Dashner of Little Chute. One brother, Frank Lichtfuss of Berlin. Eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herman on December 26, 1984, three brothers, Richard, Bob and Kenneth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 am at St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Church on the corner of W. South Park and Oregon St). Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Committal services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Oakwood Manor and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate support and the excellent care given our mom.
To share a memory of Maggie or to offer online condolences please visit the FissBillsPoklasnyFuneralHome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019