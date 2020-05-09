Services
1941 - 2020
Marceita Knaack Obituary
Marceita M. Knaack, 78, passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 at Aurora Hospital in Oshkosh. She was born June 28, 1941 in New London WI to the late Milton and Marjorie (Miller) Morack.

Marceita graduated from New London High School, class of 1959.

Marceita married Norman Groeschel on November 28, 1959. Together they had 5 children.

On November 23, 1983 Marcy married Harry Knaack.

Marcy enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and shaking dice. She will be remembered for her amazing and delicious cooking.

She is survived by her 2 sons James Groeschel and Steven Groeschel, 2 daughters Sandra (Terry) Davis and Susan Ritchie. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, sister Marybeth (Earl) Wholrabe, sister-in-law MaryAnn Morack and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Knaack, son Carl Groeschel, grandson Zachary Carew, granddaughter Megan Carew, 2 brothers Merlyn Morack and Micheal Morack.

A private memorial service was held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 9 to May 10, 2020
