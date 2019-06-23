|
|
Marcella "Marcy" Ann Ziebell
Oshkosh - Marcella "Marcy" Ann Ziebell, age 85, passed away with her daughter and niece (Marsha) by her side on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born July 26, 1933, the youngest of 19 children to the late John and Louise (Pechman) Demler. She married Hebert Ziebell April 26, 1952. Together they raised two children. One daughter Gloria (Jack) Wendler, Ripon, one son Michael (Kim) Ziebell, Tigerton. They were married for 60 years when Hebert passed in 2013. Besides her daughter and son, she is survived by granddaughter April (Dan) Dohr, Tigerton, Three great-granddaughters, Courtney Buch (friend Cory) Tigerton, Taylor Buch (friend Jonah) Merrill, Erin Buch (friend Mitchell) Tigerton, one great-grandson, Abram, Tigerton, two sisters Margaret Volkman and Rose Weitz. Brother in-law Robert Ziebell, sister in-law Lenora Demler, her dear friend Annette Drexler and many nieces and nephews. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Demler, her husband Herbert, grandson, William Ziebell, brothers Joe, Robert, John, Harold, Clifford, Albert, Richard, sisters, Cecelia, Betty, Marie and Genevieve.
The funeral service for Marcella will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive Oshkosh, WI 54904. Fr. Matthew Rappl will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. A private family committal service will be held in Lake View Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the ambulance crew, fire truck crew, the ER staff, 2nd floor staff, ICU staff, Aurora Hospice and Dr. Soni From Aurora Medical Center. The care and compassion our mother received was unbelievable, there are no words that we can find that could express our heartfelt thank yous to all of you. You are all angels sent by God. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Matt Fischer and his staff for the care you gave our mother through the years. Again, thank you all.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 23, 2019