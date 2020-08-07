1/
Marcile I. Albright
Town of Rushford - Marcile Ione Albright, age 99, of Town of Rushford, died peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Juliette Manor in Berlin.

She was born May 9, 1921, in Green Lake, the daughter of Bernard and Elsie Bowe Wesner. Marcile attended Redgranite High School and was united in marriage to Eugene Albright.

Marcile worked in the dietary department at Berlin Memorial Hospital from 1966 until the time of her retirement in 1995. She was a member of Borth United Methodist Church and charter member of Loyal Homemakers, est. in 1939.

She is survived by three sons, David (Nancy) Albright, James (Pat) Albright and Paul (Diane) Albright; two daughters, Beth (Earl) Fisher and Bonnie (Dan) Spencer; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Joyce) Wesner; one sister-in-law, Eleanor Wesner; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Marcile was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, on July 23, 1982; and three brothers, Gordon Wesner, Roy Wesner and Myron Wesner.

Private family funeral services will be held, Rev. Becky Kindschi officiating. Interment will be in Burdick Cemetery in the Town of Rushford. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Marcile Albright, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
