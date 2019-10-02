|
Margaret Ann (Held) Haidvogl, 92 of Oshkosh, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ascension Hospital after a series of recent health setbacks. Margaret was born on June 12, 1927 in Wausau to parents Clair and Ethel Held.
She attended University of Minnesota, St. Barnabas School of Nursing and enjoyed careers in healthcare and television.
Margaret was a very independent and intelligent woman who could speak to any subject. She never met a stranger and was known for sharing interesting life stories that many will remember about her. She had a kind and generous heart.
Margaret's joys and passions in life were her family, her cats, books, and reading, music, especially her tenors; news, and politics. She had a keen wit and we enjoyed much laughter throughout her life up to the end.
She had many close friends who have gone before her and who she missed dearly.
Margaret was predeceased by her father and mother, Clair and Ethel Held, and husband, Gerald Haidvogl.
She is survived by daughters Joanne Haidvogl of Dallas, TX, Barbara Crawley of Oshkosh, twin sons, John (Jenny) Haidvogl, David (Carolyn) Haidvogl; granddaughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Crawley Schwaller and great-granddaughters Jasmine and Mira Schwaller and several nieces and nephews. She is further survived by sister, Nancy Thorsen.
Private services will be held.
Special note of thanks to Dr. Eric Duwell for many years of healthcare. Also, thank you to the volunteers at the Oshkosh Public Library, especially Susan, for providing books to Margaret for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society or the Oshkosh Public Library in Margaret's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019