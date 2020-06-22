Margaret D. Meyers
Oshkosh - Margaret Meyers, age 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 21 at her home. She was born to the late Carl and Willabell Jordan on October 12, 1939.

A service for Margaret will be held at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on June 24, 2020 at 4 PM. A visitation will take place from 3 PM until the time of service. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
JUN
24
Service
04:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
