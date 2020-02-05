|
Margaret Daufen
Oshkosh - Margaret Sharon Daufen, age 83, of Oshkosh, passed Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Bella Vista in Oshkosh. She was born in Winneconne WI., on February 13, 1936 the daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve Williams Patterson. She married Keith "Bud" F. Daufen on May 4, 1957. He preceded her in death on December 14, 1986. Margaret grew up in Winneconne where she was an accomplished figure skater, and past Irish Queen. Margaret and Bud made their home in Oshkosh where they raised their five children. Later in life she became a school crossing guard for over twenty years. She was very proud of her Irish heritage, and enjoyed studying genealogy.
Survivors include two sons; William (Mitziani) Daufen, of San Antonio, TX., Joseph (Julie Mc Hugh) Daufen, Oshkosh, three daughters; Julie Claybaugh, West Bend, Lori (Jeff Forney) Wimmer, Sister Bay, Sharon (David) Olk, Oshkosh, eight grandchildren; Jason, Jodi, Nick, Adam, Shawn, Ryan, Daniel, Sarah, four great-grandchildren; Peter, Sara, Ava, Conrad, and one expected great-grandson due in March. One brother Walter (Ann) Patterson, Annapolis MD., one sister; Honore (Thomas) Rentmeester, Fish Creek WI, and one sister-in-law; Donna Patterson, Winneconne. Margaret is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two brothers; James and Raymond Patterson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Saturday February 8, at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Jerome Pastors officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020