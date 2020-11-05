Margaret Helen VolkmanOshkosh - Margaret "Marge Margie" Volkman, age 93, of Oshkosh, died Saturday October 31, 2020 at her home in Oshkosh. She was born in Oshkosh on January 20, 1927 the daughter of the late John and Louise Pechman Demler. Margaret married John L. Bartow SR. who preceded her in death, she later married Milton Volkman who also preceded her in death. She loved playing board and card games with family and friends, was always willing to help when she could, and was a lifelong member of St. Vincent Catholic Church.She is survived by one son; John L. (Carol) Bartow JR, of Fond du Lac, two daughters; Anna Walzer, Oshkosh, Debra (Len) Wesner, Oshkosh, seven grandchildren; Andrew Bartow, Christine (Tim) Carlson, Sara (Chris) Clark, Shelly Wesner, Jessica (Tim) Tyrrell, Margaret (Paul) Imig, and Len (Jesse) Wesner. Marge is further survived by twelve great-grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by one son; Greg Bartow, seven brothers; Joe, Richard, Al, Bob, Cliff, Harry, John Demler, six sisters; Ceil Eichman, Elizabeth Gerth, Genevieve Brans, Rose Weitz, Matie Dickey, and Marcella Ziebell.Private services due to Covid-19 for Margaret where held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny on Thursday November 5, with the Rev. Louis Golamari officiating. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery.