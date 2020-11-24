Margaret Jean Franckowiak
Lapeer, MI - Margaret Jean Franckowiak, age 76, of Lapeer, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born October 18, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas, to Lewis and Delores (Hogan) Magnusen, while her father was stationed there in the U.S. Army.
Maggie received her undergraduate degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she met Charles Franckowiak… the love of her life. They married on August 6, 1966 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and each went on to receive advanced degrees in health care. Mrs. Franckowiak received her Masters Degree in Nursing and advance studies to become a Nurse Practitioner at Wayne State University. She worked many years as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. Maggie was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Lapeer. Mrs. Franckowiak cherished time with family, she was a loving wife, mother and especially grandmother. Maggie was so proud of everyone in her family!
Mrs. Franckowiak is survived by her husband: Dr. Charles Franckowiak of Lapeer; children: Charles (Michele) Franckowiak of Naperville, Illinois, Dr. Kenneth (Amy) Franckowiak of Metamora, Thomas Franckowiak of Clio and Elizabeth (Douglas) Ham of St. Augustine, Florida; grandchildren: Kali, Ashley, Trey, Madeline, Henry, Emily, Kristen, Emmily, Rebecca, Doug III, Niklas, Koltyn, Izabelle, Aiden, Beau and Carson; great granddaughter: Charlotte; brother: Robert (Christy) Magnusen of Belleville, Illinois; and nieces and nephews: Cathy, Lori, Amy, Bob, Chris, Peter, Mike, Chelsea, Drew, Emilee and Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Delores Magnusen; and siblings: Mary, Marsha and Michael.
Visitation for Maggie will be 4-8PM Friday, November 27, 2020, at Muir Brothers Funeral Home in Lapeer. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mira Foundation USA, providing guide dogs for blind American children, also they provide seminars for families with blind children…including daily living skills and psychology of blindness. You can find Mira Foundation at www.mirausa.org
, 77 Cherokee Rd., Pinehurst, North Carolina 28374. Please share condolences and memories at www.MuirBrothersLapeer.com
.