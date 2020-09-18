1/1
Margaret Kinderman
Oshkosh - Margaret V. Kinderman, age 91, of Oshkosh passed away on Wednesday morning September 16, 2020 at her home. Margaret was born in Oshkosh on September 25, 1928 the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Salzer) Kalous. She married Robert R. "Bubs" Kinderman on November 17, 1951 at St. Vincent Catholic Church. She was a teachers aid for many years for the Oshkosh school system and a faithful member of Most Blessed Sacrament (St. Mary's Catholic Church). Margaret is survived by her two sons, Robert (Denise) Kinderman of Trego, WI and James (Jan Jungwirth) Kinderman of Oshkosh. One daughter, Mary (Gene) Waterfall of Hilton Head, SC. One brother, Edwin (Marjorie) Kalous of Oshkosh. Three sisters, Ruth Stini of Tucson, AZ, Virginia (Ronnie) Thomas of Aurora, CO and Lorraine Gams of Fridley, MN. One grandson, Benjamin (Lauren) Kinderman and two great grandchildren, Hattie and Calvin. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert on 2-25-1999 and one brother, Paul Kalous in 2017. A special thanks and Love goes out to Steve and Sharon Karow,, and Bill and Sharon Suda. Her neighbor Angel who made her life so much better. A Memorial Mass will be held in the spring of 2021 at Most Blessed Sacrament (St. Mary's) due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Committal services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Margaret's grandson Ben found her the love of her life her little dog Sammy at a shelter, so the family has asked that any memorials should be directed to the Oshkosh Humane Society at 1925 Shelter Ct. Oshkosh, WI 54901.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
