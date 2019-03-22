|
Margaret M. "Marge" Schlagel
Oshkosh - Margaret "Marge" M. Schlagel, age 86, passed away in Oshkosh at her daughter's home on March 19, 2019. She was born in Richford, WI on October 29, 1932 to William and Mabel (Schlueter) Evans. Margaret was the ninth child born of 11 children and lost her mother at the young age of eight-years-old. She and her younger siblings, Donald and Shirley, were then raised by an older sister, Dora, and brother-in-law Harold Wedde. She graduated from Wautoma High School. She then earned a teaching degree from Waushara County Normal School and taught in one-room schoolhouses in the Wautoma area and Stoughton.
Margaret married Wallace Schlagel on June 10, 1961. They lived most of their lives in Omro where they raised their seven children. She worked at Pluswood Industries for a few years, and then she and Wallace owned and operated Schlagel's Berries in Omro for 17 years. Wallace preceded her in death in 1995.
Mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved her family traditions on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and was so gracious in welcoming others into our family - treating them like her own. As a Grandma, Mother and friend she loved to share comical stories of her childhood growing up on the farm in Richford, wrestling the grandchildren on the floor and chewing on their ears, spending her days with her best doggie friends Ava and Zella, playing cards and games, dancing, partying, gambling, baking, camping and watching Alexis play basketball. She also loved the Packers and Badgers, and spending summers at her camper at Lake of the Woods Campground where she cherished her time with her special friends: Ginny, Mary, Penny and many others.
Margaret is survived by her children: Brian (Tina) Schlagel, Patti (Paul Jungwirth) Suda, Marcia (Tom) Benak and Lisa Schlagel, all of Oshkosh, Margee (John) Maydak of West Allis and Kathy Schlagel-Grier (Joe Grier) of Green Bay; Grandchildren: Amy (Juergen Otte) Rolph, Sara (Michael Casali) Koeferl, Ashley (Andy) Dombrowski, TJ (Hannah) Benak, Abbie Suda, Andrew Benak, Mercedes (Brian, Jacob Schweiger) Thompson, Kiara (Eric Schommer) Stafford, Sam (Allison Pinkall) Stafford, Jessica (Cory) Lux, Andrea (Bill) Rew; Great-Grandchildren: Alexis Rolph, Addy, Ayden and Lexi Dombrowski, Carson Mendes, Alex and Zachary Koeferl, Adrian Thompson, Brandi (Justin Antrim) Stafford, Jaena and Bella Rew; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Kyla Stephenson and Cohen Antrim; her brother, Herman Raatz of Oshkosh, several nieces and nephews and her many friends at Lake of the Woods. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Wallace Schlagel, son Michael Schlagel and grandchild Josh Cahoon, in-laws: Otto and Gertrude Schlagel; Sisters and Sister-in Law: Ruby Sobereiske, Alice (Ray) Patten, Dora (Harold) Wedde, Edna (William) Peterson, Virginia Raatz and her very special sister and best friend, Shirley (Eldon) Turner; Brothers: Harvey (Shirley) Raatz, Carl (Eleanor) Raatz, Robert (Mildred) Raatz and Donald Evans .
A service will be held at Konrad-Behlman Westside Funeral Home (100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh) on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1 pm. Visitation will be held from 10 am to time of service. Pastor Tim Greenwald will be officiating. Burial will take place at Burdick Cemetery in Omro where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and son. A memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank Amber, Lori and Joy from Ascension Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019