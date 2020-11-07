1/1
Margaret M. "Meg" Teasdale

Margaret "Meg" M. Teasdale

Oshkosh - On November 5, 2020, Margaret McKay Teasdale (McGill) began her watch as an angel of God's kingdom. She was known as Meg to those that knew her. Meg was born in Detroit, MI on September 14, 1936 to Hugh and Betty McGill. She attended Eastern Michigan University to study Sociology, and finished her education at the University of Green Bay receiving her Bachelor degree in Social Science. She worked for Washtenaw County, MI Road Commission and Tecumseh Products. She retired as a judicial assistant in the Circuit Court of Washtenaw County, MI. In 1999, she moved to Oshkosh, WI to be close to her daughter.

Meg met the man of her dreams, James Galen Teasdale on December 17, 1956. They were the fairytale couple that were inseparable and were each others' world. After Jim's death, Meg could still be seen wearing her wedding band to show the world that her very own world was still with her.

Those that knew Meg couldn't help but to be charmed by her benevolent spirit and sweet, grandmotherly disposition. She was a charitable soul that couldn't stand to see others suffer and gave where she could. But, coupled with that endearing demeanor was a funny, sassy, and stubborn side that corrected you promptly on your misconceptions, and held her Peanut M&Ms with an iron grip.

Meg is survived by her two children Robin Loomans (Kim Loomans) and Micheal J. Teasdale (Melissa); brother Hugh Walter McGill; grandchildren Ryan Winkel (Keeley), James A. Teasdale, Meredith Teasdale, Madison Teasdale; great grandchildren, Piersen Winkel and Hawthorne Winkel; nephews Derek McGill (Julie) and Sean McGill (Michael), and a great niece and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Betty McGill, her husband James G. Teasdale, and a son-in-law Craig S. Winkel.

Funeral for Meg is on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Visitation is at 10:00 AM -10:30 AM followed by the service at Plymouth Congregational Church at 1325 Georgia St. in Oshkosh.

The family of Margaret M. Teasdale would like to thank two special nurses at Aurora: Guerline and Chelsea, and also Mary from Hospice for their compassion and tender care of Meg.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lung Association in her name would be appreciated.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
