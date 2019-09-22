Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Saviour's United Church of Christ
343 Scott St.
Ripon, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour's United Church of Christ
343 Scott St.
Ripon, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mackie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mackie


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mackie Obituary
Margaret Mackie

Ripon - Margaret Ann Mackie, age 96, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Prairie Place in Ripon.

Margaret was born in Pickett, WI on June 15, 1923, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Bier) Retzlaff. She married Forrest Mackie on June 14, 1947 at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, where she was a lifelong member. Margaret worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Pickett Cooperative in Pickett, WI. Margaret loved to spend time at her cottage near Townsend, WI. She also enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and making bars and Christmas cookies.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Betty Miller of Ripon; nieces, Cynthia Miller of Appleton, WI, Jane (Bill) Coats of Ripon, and Jean (Tom) Schuster of Ripon; great-nieces, Angela (Scott) Pecore, Amy (Tim) Coats, Jennifer Coats, and Sarah (Travis) Richert; great-great nieces, Ava and Nora Pecore; and great-great nephews, Gavin, Cole and Jack Richert. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Mackie; parents, Arthur and Florence Retzlaff; father and mother-in-law, Milt and Ruby Mackie; brother-in-law, Donald Miller; and great-nephew, Joel Schuster.

A visitation for Margaret will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 am- 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.

A funeral service for Margaret will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Prairie Cemetery, Town of Utica, WI. A memorial is being established in her name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now