|
|
Margaret Mackie
Ripon - Margaret Ann Mackie, age 96, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Prairie Place in Ripon.
Margaret was born in Pickett, WI on June 15, 1923, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Bier) Retzlaff. She married Forrest Mackie on June 14, 1947 at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, where she was a lifelong member. Margaret worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Pickett Cooperative in Pickett, WI. Margaret loved to spend time at her cottage near Townsend, WI. She also enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and making bars and Christmas cookies.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Betty Miller of Ripon; nieces, Cynthia Miller of Appleton, WI, Jane (Bill) Coats of Ripon, and Jean (Tom) Schuster of Ripon; great-nieces, Angela (Scott) Pecore, Amy (Tim) Coats, Jennifer Coats, and Sarah (Travis) Richert; great-great nieces, Ava and Nora Pecore; and great-great nephews, Gavin, Cole and Jack Richert. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Mackie; parents, Arthur and Florence Retzlaff; father and mother-in-law, Milt and Ruby Mackie; brother-in-law, Donald Miller; and great-nephew, Joel Schuster.
A visitation for Margaret will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 am- 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Margaret will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Prairie Cemetery, Town of Utica, WI. A memorial is being established in her name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 22, 2019