Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Margaret R. Curtis


1950 - 2019
Margaret R. Curtis Obituary
Oshkosh - Margaret Rose Curtis, age 69 of Oshkosh passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 1, 1950 to Francis and Lucille (Johnson) Youngwirth. Margaret married Keith Curtis on June 30, 1973.

Margaret worked as a purchasing agent at the Leach Company for 35 years and later worked at Lapham-Hickey Steel for 10 years. Margaret loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She always looked forward to spending time with them. She often times spent her summer with her grandson Hunter, the two would play games on the floor for hours. Sunday family dinner was important to her and her family. Her husband and children will miss her homemade meatloaf and chili the most. Margaret also enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies and crafting, especially ceramics, painting, quilting and knitting.

Margaret is lovingly survived by her husband, Keith; daughters, Beth (Daniel) Kelly and Marsha Curtis; step-daughter, Katherine (Chris) Boycks; step-son, David (Amanda) Curtis; grandchildren, Tina, Hunter, Zach, Allie, CJ and Abby; brother, Art (Brenda) Youngwirth.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Steve Youngwirth and her sister, Mary Ann Youngwirth.

A memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
