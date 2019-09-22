|
Margaret Stadler
Oshkosh - Margaret M. Stadler, age 102, of Oshkosh, died Thursday September 19, 2019 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh. She was born in Oshkosh on October 28, 1916 the daughter of the late John and Mary Miller Kinderman. Margaret married George P. Stadler in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on July 1, 1935. He preceded her in death on October 6, 1991. Margaret attended Sacred Heart Catholic School was a member of St. Vincent's Catholic Church and was also a member of its Christian Women Society.
Margaret is survived by two sons; Eugene (Zinthia) Stadler, of Appleton, Gerald (Joleen) Stadler, Oshkosh, one daughter; Blanche (Keith) Young Oshkosh, five grandchildren; Marcia (Pat) Bretz, Winlock WA., Linda (Dan) VanGoethem, Kimberly, Rita Young, Oshkosh, Donna (Ivan) Klas, Oshkosh, Kelly Stadler, Oshkosh, and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one grandson; Steven Stadler, three sisters; Clara Palsiney, Rose Zanow, Mary Gomoll, and one brother Frank Kinderman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 25, in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (St. Vincent site) with the Rev. Louis Galomari officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.
Margaret's family wishes thank the nurses, aides, and volunteers at Bethel Home for all their kindness and care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 22, 2019