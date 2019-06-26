|
Margaret V. Hedrick
Wautoma - Margaret Viola Hedrick, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin where she was a patient after falling.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2nd from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Leikness Funeral Home in Wautoma. The funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, Wednesday, July 3rd at 11:00 am. Additional visitation will begin at 10:00 am at the church until the time of service.
Margaret was born on April 9, 1924 in Independence, Missouri to John E. and Frances M. (Fehr) Pollard. She was raised in Independence until she moved to Kansas City to pack bullets at Lake City Munitions Plant during World War II.
On March 27, 1946 she married Paul M. Hedrick in Kansas City, MO. They were married for 61 years until his death on January 18, 2007. Margaret and Paul were blessed with one son, Paul M. Hedrick Jr. and an adopted son, John Cory. They were further blessed with 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Floyd, and one sister, Betty Lou. She is survived by her sons, Paul (Kathleen), John Cory (Kristie); 9 grandchildren, Leanne (Kurt Wege), Christopher (Courtnee), Joseph (Jennifer), Josh, Zach, Jennifer (Scott Dowen), Jessica (Troy Bielmeier), Andrew, Matthew and 14 great grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to Wautoma Public Library, Wautoma Fire Department/Dive Team and Waushara County EMS.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019