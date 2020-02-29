|
|
Margaret "Red" Westover (nee Baier)
Margaret "Red" Westover (nee Baier), 93, formerly of Oshkosh passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 26, 2020. She was married to Gerald "Ike" Westover who preceded her in death. She is survived by her six children, Linda (Larry deceased) Cox, Leslie (John) Kramb, Debra (Tom) Leonard, Diane (Jerry) Bush, David (Denice) Westover and Daniel (Bonnie) Westover, 21 Grandchildren,16 Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are handled by Avink Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020