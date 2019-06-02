|
|
Oshkosh - MARGARET LILY BRADFORD ZIEBELL, 95, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin left her Earthly body, surrounded by love, at LakePoint Villa Assisted Living on May 29, 2019. She is now eternally free, at peace with God.
Margaret was born in Waupaca, Wisconsin on July 23, 1923 to the late Alexander Hamilton and Lily (Johnson) Bradford. The family moved to Oshkosh when Margaret was 9 months old and she lived in Oshkosh ever since. She attended South Park School, Oshkosh High School and Oshkosh State Teachers' College.
In High School, she and about 12 girls learned to twirl batons. They were one of the first groups in Wisconsin to twirl in parades with the band. Margaret continued doing this through high school and college.
Margaret graduated from Oshkosh High School in June of 1941 with Highest Honors and was a member of the O'Neil Honor Society. In college she belonged to Lambda Chi, Beta Theda Chapter of Kappa Delto Phi, and graduated with High Honors with a BS degree in education. Because she owned a white dress she was able to lead the graduating class down Algoma Blvd. to the Training School. She taught grades 4-6 at Merrill School in Oshkosh.
Although Margaret trained to be a teacher she did a lot of secretarial work. She was the class secretary for three terms at Oshkosh High School, secretary of the PTA at South Park School, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Job's Daughters, and president and secretary of Noble Ladies. She was very active with Camp Fire Girls, church groups at Peace Lutheran and Plymouth Congregational and a docent at E.A.A., and the Grand Opera House. She used her artistic talents (sewing, quilting, floral arranging, painting) for these organizations.
Margaret married Alton Ziebell at Peace Lutheran Church on Aug. 3, 1946; they had 2 daughters, Renee and Jorene. Alton and Margaret built their own home on a corner lot across from South Park School in 1947 and lived there for 70 years before moving to Lakepoint Villa.
She and Alton enjoyed traveling and had visited most of the United States, many European countries, India and Asia.
Her husband preceded her in death on December 27, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Kathryn (Bradford) Lehnigk, and Elizabeth (Bradford) Wilson and brother-in laws Benjamin Lehnigk and Neil Wilson. She is survived by daughter Jorene Ziebell of New London and daughter Renee Jacobsen and son -in-law Dr. David Jacobsen of Blacksburg, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the caring and professional staff at Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice. As well, to the many relatives, ("special puzzle mate Cathy McMahon") and endless friends who embraced her "uniqueness" and "compassion" over these many years. She/We were sustained and continue to be forever lifted by such love.
Memorial's for Margaret can be made to a charity or foundation of your choice.
A private "Celebration of Life" for both Margaret and Alton will be honored later this summer.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 2, 2019