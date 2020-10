Or Copy this URL to Share

Margene C. Kister



Redgranite - Margene C. Kister (nee Baker), age 70 of Redgranite, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.



Margene is the beloved wife of the late Joel P. Kister, who preceded her in death July 21st. of this year.



Funeral Arrangements are Pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. (920) 566-2313









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store