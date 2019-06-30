|
|
Marguerite Parker
Redgranite - Marguerite Ann Parker, age 78 of Redgranite, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, July 27, 2019 at Preston Place in Redgranite. She was born October 18, 1940 in Warrens, the daughter of James and Mary (Foley) Abbott. She married Verlin Parker on August 30, 1957 and together had six children. Marguerite retired from Central Wisconsin Veterans Home, King and loved going shopping, cooking, watching movies, reading, playing cards and board games. She loved spending time with family and friends and would attend as many family events as she could.
Marguerite is survived by three sons: Gary (Teresa) Parker, Ripon, Vern Parker Jr, Neshkoro, David Parker, Redgranite; three daughters: Michelle (Harlen) Imm, Redgranite, Deanna (Rob) Juday, Wautoma, Shannon Parker, Oshkosh; 21 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers: Dana Buslher, Madison, Joe Buslher, AZ; two sisters; Pat (Dennis) Vorwald and Nan Griffin, Warrens; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Julie Schlichter, brother: Rodney Buslher; brother-in-law: Donald Griffin and great granddaughter: Crystal Parker.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1PM at Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma with a luncheon to follow. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 12PM until the time of services at 1PM. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tim Rosin for taking on the responsibility of guardianship and the staff at Preston Place and Hospice for providing excellent to Marguerite.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019