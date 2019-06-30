|
Maria F. Schneider
Oshkosh - Maria Francisca Schneider, 94, of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Maria fought to the end. She was born on October 29, 1924 in Vienna, Austria the daughter of the late Johan and Francisca Gartner. Having been born in Austria, Maria came to the United States in 1947 to marry Harry Schneider. Although she left behind the personal horrors of WW II, she brought with her an unerring sense of old world elegance and the ability to turn the most humble materials into something beautiful.
For forty years Maria shared the joys of new mothers as she cared for new born infants at Mercy Medical Center. When she retired, her creativity was given free reign. A craft in hand had become a work of art. She began to work seriously in paper tole and was known for the beautiful flowers such as roses. Maria loved her garden, antiques and opera music. She greatly enjoyed and also loved her cats, Tamie, Dizzy, ET and Minnie. Most of all she loved her daughters, Nancy and Susan! Maria was catholic by faith and surely is with God.
Maria is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Gary) Otto of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Susan K. Schneider of Oshkosh. She is further survived many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her nine brothers and sisters and her husband of 65 years, who preceded her in death on April 11, 2008. Per Maria's wishes there will be no visitation or public service. A celebration of Maria's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. The family wishes to thank the staff of Aurora Medical Center for their compassionate care, especially Will, Terrie, Dayton, Dr. Van Beek, Dr. Theresa Lee, Sue,Dr. Lance Zernzach. The Affinity Visiting Nurses, especially Dawn and at journeys end, Aurora Hospice, Malinda, Jennifer and Cassie. Special thanks also to the Oshkosh Police, Fire Department and Rescue Unit. Special thanks also to Betty, Jeannie, Shelly and John, Ada, Steve, Elaine and Luke. She loved her friend, Doris.
Your Mother is always with you. She is the place you came from, your first home. She is the map that you will follow with every step you take. She is your first love, your first friend, nothing on earth can separate you. Not time, not space, and even death.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019