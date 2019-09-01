|
|
Marian Kohler
Larsen - Marian Elizabeth (Rasmussen) Kohler
In the late evening of August 24, 2019, our dearly beloved Marian Elizabeth was peacefully cradled in our Lord's loving arms and gently guided to her heavenly home. She was born December 27, 1918 at home, in the Town of Winchester, to the late Lars and Pauline (Ihrig) Rasmussen. Marian was the first of 10 children and a 1938 graduate of Winneconne High School. Marian was accepted into the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and earned her Registered Nursing degree in 1947 from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Oshkosh.
Marian married Howard Kohler Sr. on February 18, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Menasha. They were very active volunteer members supporting the church, school, and community with services and projects. Marian was also a charter member of the Clayton/Winchester First Responders and served with the Larsen/Winchester Lions Club along with her husband, Howard.
This soft-spoken lady continuously touched our hearts with her genuine love and compassion for all. Marian's devotion and determined dedication for family was her passion. Joyful family celebrations and travels with her will always be cherished. Marian's love for the outdoors, whether it be gardening, campfires, walking along a beach, or enjoying nature gave her solitude and comfort. Marian's rich wisdom taught us valuable lessons through her unselfish actions. The sweet aroma of freshly baked bread will always be a treasured memory for her grandchildren. God deeply blessed us with this meek and humble soul. Marian was truly happy loving and serving others unconditionally. Her warm smile always gave you the comfort of knowing that you were loved. Little ones were drawn to her comforting embrace as she read and cuddled with them in her lap. For as many times as we told her how lucky we were to have her in our life, she would graciously reply, " No, I'm the lucky one !" It's only once in a life-time when an angel, such as Marian, lives among us. 100 years on this earth was not enough...so we'll keep her beautiful memories tucked in our hearts where her loving spirit will live on forever. Our highest honor and utmost respect for Marian fill our hearts with abundant gratitude as we grieve her passing. Marian will be dearly missed, until we meet again.
Marian is survived by her children, Lana (Bruce) Gast, Lee (Candace) Kohler, LuAnn (Randy) Bradley, son-in-law Daniel Eake, Carl Kohler, Christian (Linda) Kohler and Ronald Sr. (Chrissy) Kohler. Marian is further survived by 24 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. Two sisters, Evelyn Schierland and Pauline Johnson, sister-in-law Dorothy (Arden) Eckstein, brother-in-law Gayton Diehl and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Howard Kohler Sr. on May 2, 2009; son, Howard Kohler Jr.; daughter, Karen Eake; two infant sons, Calvin and Roger Kohler; infant granddaughter, Megan Bradley; two sisters, Florence Rasmussen and Adeline Butter; five brothers, Christian, Lester, George, Frederick and Carl Rasmussen and many cherished brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A visitation for Marian's family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Broad Street, Menasha, WI from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to follow officiated by Pastor Steven S. Billings.
Marian's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to ThedaCare staff, Dr. Jennifer Frank, hospice RN's , Lorraine and Amber for their compassionate care and support.
" Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth " Mathew 5:5
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019