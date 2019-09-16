|
Marian Marie (Kinyon) Neitzke
Berlin - Marian Marie (Kinyon) Neitzke, age 96, of Berlin, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 13, 2019, with her family by her side. She was blessed to be able to live independently until she encountered a sudden and unknown illness…her time had simply come and Jesus called her home to be with Him. She was born on April 23, 1923, to Floyd and Clara (Paul) Kinyon on the family farm in Byron, Wisconsin. She was one of seven siblings that included brothers, Donald (Donnie), Louis (Louie) and Carroll (Jim); and sisters, Virginia, Doris (Pud) and Yvonne (Sal). In December 1942, Marian met a young man named Melvin Neitzke who would became the love of her life. Marian and Melvin wasted no time and were married on November 10, 1943 at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.
For most of her adult life, Marian (Myrt) lived in Rush Lake, Wisconsin just outside of Ripon. She was a professional homemaker who proudly kept house, fed her family and watched over her grandchildren. She packed Melvin's lunch every day and cooked holiday meals in her home. If you were lucky enough to have eaten her apple squares, pecan cups or macaroni salad, you will understand our family's love of food (and waistlines!) The candy jar was always full and visitors were welcome anytime.
In February 1947, her first child, Richard (Dick), was born. A daughter, Sandra (Toots), followed shortly afterwards in January 1948. In November 1954, Penny joined her siblings. Marian was a patient, loving and kind mother with a sense of humor.
Marian was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin. Not one to be late, she arrived long before the lights went on and the doors were unlocked. She happily volunteered over the years at numerous places including Parkview Care Center, Community Health Network, the Second Time Around Shop in Berlin and the Ripon Thrift Store, often bringing home more treasures than she sold. Her love of the color blue was prominent in her life from her blue eyes to her bluebird glass collection. She was a lifelong member of the Rush Lake Town and Country Homemakers Club and the Nepeuskun Anti-Horse Thieves Association.
Some of her favorite pastimes over the years were baking, assembling jigsaw puzzles, sewing, mending for her family including Bobby the doll, reading Amish books, keeping a daily journal, playing cards, making beaded and needlepoint ornaments, country line dancing, water aerobics, watching Lawrence Welk and listening to Sunday morning polka music. Marian certainly was one never to throw out anything that could be used again: tissue paper, bows, plastic silverware, Ziploc baggies or scraps of material for her next sewing project.
Family was everything to Marian. She loved holidays and family get-togethers, especially themed birthday parties and Christmas Eve. Everyone always waited for her entrance to see what outfit and big earrings she would be wearing to celebrate that event. She prided herself for being the best dressed and certainly was the life of the party. Marian will forever be remembered for her humorous annual Santa Myrt Christmas card.
Marian is survived by her children Richard (Susan) Neitzke, Sandra (Bob…#1) Londowski, Penny (Ron…#2) Bahn; grandchildren Tammy (Tony) Goettl, Jodi (Tony) Ahlers, Nicole (Jason) Bahn, Michelle (Bob) Palma, Lindsay (TJ) Locklar, Taylor (Abby) Bahn; great-grandchildren Sadie, Spencer, Emmie, Ryan, Eva, Logan, and Etta (October 2019); sister-in-laws Ileen Kinyon, Mary Kinyon, Marion Piper, and Mary Ellen Neitzke; many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins, and other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, in 1990, parents Floyd and Clara Kinyon, all her siblings, her beloved pet poodle Buffy St. Marie and all of her dear friends, both old and new.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The service will begin at 7:00 p.m., followed by a light meal.
Marian's family would like to thank those who helped during this difficult time: her primary care physician Dr. Jared Kohlenberg, the ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin staff, the ThedaCare At Home Hospice caregivers and Pastor Paul Mundinger.
The Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mother, Gram, Grandma Great, Aunt Myrt, GN, Santa Myrt, Marian…we love you and will miss you but are comforted to know that you are with Grandpa, your brothers and sisters, and all your friends who have passed on before you.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 16, 2019