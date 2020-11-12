Marian SullivanOshkosh - Marian Sullivan passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 97. Marian was born in the year of 1923 and was born to Roy and Laura Eck in Oelwein, IA, where she went through school and on to Iowa State majoring in Home Economics. After graduating, she went on to teach at Oelwein High School. In 1948 she married her husband, Edward, from Oshkosh. In the year of 1951 they had their first son, Steven and in the year of 1957 they had their second son, Robert. After which she joined many clubs AAUW and volunteering for Red Cross and Mercy Hospital. Marian went on to help many more people in her lifetime.We would like to thank the following for their help and support; Oshkosh Fire, Mercy Hospital, and Bethel Home staff.We will miss you Mom, Love Steven and RobertPer Marian's final wish, a private service will be held at Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.