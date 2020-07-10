Marianne Fauk (nee Bahrke)
Oshkosh - On June 18, 2020, Marianne Fauk (née Bahrke) passed away peacefully in her sleep with her sister and husband at her side. Marianne was born the second of five children to Milton and Marcy (Herbst) Bahrke on June 9, 1948, in Oshkosh, WI. She grew up in Allenville and graduated from Winneconne High School class of 1966. Growing up in a small community, she made many friends whom she cherished throughout her life. After graduating, she attended beauty school and became a beautician.
Marianne married Donald Fauk on May 13, 1972. After having their son, Derek, Marianne took time off to become a full-time mom. Being a mom was Marianne's proudest endeavor, and she treasured the time she spent with Derek. After returning to work, she spent 25 years working for Hardee's restaurants of Oshkosh before retiring in 2013.
In addition to being a diehard Badger and Brewer fan and proud Green Bay Packer owner, Marianne enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Among her most memorable times were girl's trips to New York City and San Diego, and her retirement trip to Hawaii with all her brothers and sisters in attendance. But most of all, she enjoyed her annual ski trips to Crested Butte, Colorado, staying at the same lodge and meeting friends from around the country. After one too many ski injuries, she had to put her skis aside, but she continued to tag along with her husband and son to visit with those friends she made over the years.
Later in life, Marianne faced health complications from a cancer battle that she had won many years before. Through it all, Marianne never lost her will to fight and to continue to do the things she loved most in life.
In addition to being survived by her husband Donald of Oshkosh, WI, and son Derek of Salt Lake City, UT, she is survived by her brothers Doug Bahrke (Valarie) of Winneconne, WI, and Dennis (Deb) Bahrke of Winneconne, WI; sisters Sue (Jay) Konetzke of Winneconne, WI, and Terri Lou (Jack) Richardson of Oshkosh, WI; and sister-in-law Linda (John) Dunzik of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving her are her nieces and nephews: Tamara (Ed) Stander, Samantha (grandniece Katarina) and Harrison Bahrke, Benjamin, Katie and Lauren May Konetzke, Andrew and Laura Dunzik, and Steve and Jeff Fauk.
Marianne was preceded in death by her mother and father; mother-in-law, Loraine Sweeney; father-in-law Orval "Buck" Sweeney; brother-in-law Ronald Fauk; and her beloved aunts and uncles.
Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Dr. Bannon, Dr Hebert, and the nurses and staff who cared for Marianne at Mayo Clinic, and to Amanda and Malinda from Aurora who cared for Marianne at home. Your dedication and compassion are second to none and will be remembered forever.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. Per church requirements, those in attendance will have their temperature taken, masks are required, and social distancing will be put into effect. A funeral Mass will be held at noon at the church with Fr. Jerry Pastors officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, town of Poygan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Mayo Clinic will be established in Marianne's name.
Marianne, your long struggle has come to an end. My heart has been broken, but you are finally at peace and your burden has been lifted. I will love you always. Until we meet again, Don.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
