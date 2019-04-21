|
|
Marianne Minew
Omro - Marianne I. Minew, age 79, of Omro, died Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019, at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah. Born on January 20, 1940, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Arnold and Marie (Jungen) Sutter, Marianne married Laurence Minew on December 6, 1969.
A long-time resident of Omro, Marianne was a dedicated and very active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Omro. She took great pride in being a secretary at St. Mary, where she worked for over 20 years. As a young woman, Marianne was active in the USO in Milwaukee, where she met Larry, while he was at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. She volunteered her services wherever she was needed, especially enjoying cooking for church dinners. Marianne was also a member of Winnebago County Homemakers and volunteered at the Omro Food Pantry as well. Above all else, Marianne was a wife, mother, and grandmother who loved, nurtured, and cared for each member of her family passionately.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Larry Minew of Omro; two daughters, Lisa (Abe Krupinski) Minew of Omro and Laura (B.J.) Forster of Omro; five grandchildren, Kevin (Ashley) Minew, Gavyn Krupinski, Morgyn Forster, Liam Forster, and Raina Krupinski; one great-grandson, Atticus Minew; a brother, Raymond (Kathryn) Sutter of Hendersonville, Nevada; a brother-in- law, David Konkol of Cudahy, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews. Marianne is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Elaine Konkol; and two nephews, Greg Sutter and John Konkol.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 Madison Ave, Omro, with Father Joseph Mattern and Sister Pam Biehl officiating. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marianne's name to the Omro EMS/EMT would be appreciated.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019