Oshkosh - Marie A. France, age 90 of Oshkosh, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born in Tuskegee, AL on March 15, 1930 to the late Major and Ollie (Calhoun) Blue Sr. Marie married Randall Sturdivant on September 9, 1951 in East Chicago, IN, he preceded her in death in 2013.Marie was a very giving and sweet woman who loved everybody, especially her family. She enjoyed her ministry work witnessing for Christ. She was a devoted member of Bethel Worship Center, serving as a mother and elder.Marie enjoyed sharing her musical talents throughout her life. She loved singing in church, and with the Resurrection Choir of Oshkosh. She liked to cook, crochet, read, and spend time outdoors.Marie is survived by her children, Victoria Foston, William (Dorothy) Sturdivant Jr., Denise (Jose) Martinez, Joseph Sturdivant, Chaun (Joseph) Butler; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a host of nieces and nephews, special friends, Pearlie Sturdivant, Sandra Hawkins, Filamena Blake, Ron Lee and Theresa Ronson.In addition to her parents and late husband, Marie was preceded in death by her grandsons, Lydell Sturdivant and Cordero Nance; great-grandson, Tayvanni Garrett; brothers, Aldonia Blue, Alonzo Blue, Earnest Blue, and Major Blue Jr.; sisters, Ruthie May Harris, Irene Webb, and Monniriee Minnafee.A funeral service for Marie will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bethel Worship Center, 903 E Tennessee Ave. with Senior Pastor Joseph Butler, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. To view the funeral virtually, please visit the Bethel Worship Center Facebook page where the service will be livestreamed.Marie's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice team, Lakeland Care, Parkview Health Center for the excellent care, and love extended towards Marie.