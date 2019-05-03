|
Marie Stutson
Oshkosh - Marie Kathryn (Zoelle) Stutson, age 103, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born in Watertown, South Dakota on June 23, 1915 the daughter of the late Edward J. and Josephine (Lieferman) Zoelle. On August 2, 1947 she married William Stutson Sr. in St. Catherine Catholic Church, Milwaukee. They spent 65 joyous years together. Marie was a nurse's aide for many years at Bethel Home. Marie was a most avid knitter who made many beautiful things for her family. Her life, considered simple, was dedicated to loving and being with her family. She will be dearly missed by her family, and her many special friends.
Marie is survived by her children: James (Barb) Stutson, Jean (Bill) King and Kathy Schneider; Brian and Brandon (Amy) King, Maria (John) Graf and David (Kayla) Schneider: great-grandchildren: Ottie King, Jackson King, Alaina Graf and Josie Graf; and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; son, William Stutson Jr., brothers: Ed, Jerome and Bill Zoelle; and sister, Jo Festge.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Heartland Hospice.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Ann, Kaylan and Debbie at Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 3, 2019