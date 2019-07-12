|
Marie Y. Chapin
Oshkosh - Marie Y. Chapin, age 89, of Oshkosh, passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh.
Memorial services for Marie will be held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven Dr) on Saturday August 3, at 2:00 PM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the hour of services.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday July 31, 2019 Northwestern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 12 to July 14, 2019