Marie Y. Chapin

Marie Y. Chapin Obituary
Marie Y. Chapin

Oshkosh - Marie Y. Chapin, age 89, of Oshkosh, passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh.

Memorial services for Marie will be held in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven Dr) on Saturday August 3, at 2:00 PM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the hour of services.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday July 31, 2019 Northwestern.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 12 to July 14, 2019
