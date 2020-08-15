Oshkosh - Marilyn A. Kutz, age 92, of Oshkosh, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay. She was born September 9, 1927 in Milwaukee the daughter of Carl and Sarah (Eagan) Hanneman. On May 28, 1949 she married Omar Kutz in Berlin, Wisconsin.Before retirement, she was a medical administrative assistant and later a cosmetologist at Coe Drug. She enjoyed reading, bus trips to the casino, and volunteering for St. Mary's Catholic Church bingo and Salvatorian Mission in New Holstein. She was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Omar; her children: David (Katherine) Kutz, Timothy Kutz, Nancy Netys, and Sara Kutz; 7 grandchildren: Anna Netys, Aleena (Lloyd) Volz, Michael Netys, Adam (Sarah) Netys, Gregor Carl Netys, Eagan Kutz, Olivia Kutz, 8 great-grandchildren: Jordon, Juliana, Ethan, Gwendolyn, Hanah, Jack, Jarod, and Elizabeth.She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Thomas Kutz.A Memorial Mass for Marilyn will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Long officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park after the service. Masks will be required at the church for the visitation and service.A memorial in Marilyn's name will be established.The family would like to thank Aurora Hospice, Lakeland, and Fran and staff with Visiting Angels.