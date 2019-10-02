Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Resources
Marilyn Borski


1932 - 2019
Marilyn Borski Obituary
Marilyn Borski

Oshkosh - Marilyn J. Borski, age 87, of Oshkosh, died Sunday September 29, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Oshkosh on June 6, 1932 the daughter of the late Harold and Ella Haldermann Nicholas. Marilyn married William Borski in Oshkosh on September 20, 1952. Until the time of her retirement Marilyn was employed by Miles Kimball as a Department Head. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, and enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Bill Borski, of Oshkosh, one daughter Nancy (Ken) Fickas, Cincinnati OH., two grandsons; Andrew, Chris (Katie) Fickas, all of Cincinnati OH., one brother; Gary Nichols, and one sister; Barbara Nicholas, both of Orange CA. Marilyn is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Marilyn will be celebrated on Saturday October 5, at 12:00 PM in St. Raphael's Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Long officiating. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:30 AM until the hour of services.

In lieu of flowers a memorial in Marilyn's name may be donated to St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, 816 West Winneconne Ave, Neenah, Wisconsin 54956 https://stefoundation.affinityhealth.org

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019
