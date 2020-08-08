Oshkosh - On August 5, 2020, God surprised us all and called Marilyn Diane Schettle to her heavenly forever home. She was born on August 3, 1949 to the late John and Armella (Putzer) Sacho. On October 9, 1970, she married the love of her life, Daniel Schettle. They were looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding annivery this year. She is certainly looking down from above and showering him with love, while working on a whole new "honey-do" list.
On this earth, Marilyn called Oshkosh, WI, Wautoma, WI and Sun City Center, FL her home. She made families in Christ and new friends everywhere she went. If you ever needed a partner for a lunch date, a specific item from a rummage sale, a coupon, or just a big hug... Marilyn was there for you.
Marilyn had several jobs through the years, but most near and dear to her heart were the children she babysat for and watched grow up, along with the time she spent chaperoning trips for her disabled friends.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Dan; daughters, Nancy (Tom) Gumz and Karen Gabriel; brothers, Paul (Gail) Sacho and Timothy Sacho; grandchildren, Amanda (Brett) Lythjohan, Stephanie (Kyle) Norton, Lucas Schulz, Caroline (Alan) Gray, Tomas Gumz, Katrina Gabriel, and Tony Gabriel; step grandchildren, Cori (Matt) Wickesberg, MacKenzie (Adam) Farvour, Taylor and Jacob Gumz; brothers and sisters-in-Law, David (Eleanor Forseth) Schettle, Mary Ann (Kenneth) Walter, Sylvia (Roger) Haase, Stephen (Joan) Schettle, Donald (Sue) Schettle, and Mark (Debbie) Schettle; many nieces and nephews and many, MANY wonderful friends.
Preceding her in death, her parents, John and Armella Sacho; father and mother-in-law, Alois and Lillian Schettle; sister-in-law, Carol Schettle.
A memorial service is to be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, we know Marilyn would love donations of bibles to www.gideons.org
in her name.
Mare Bear, Mom, Grandma, Mooma, Dear Friend, Marilyn... Until we meet again in heaven, you will be greatly missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Thank you for loving us all.