Marilyn HartOshkosh - Marilyn Hart, 92, of Oshkosh passed away at Park View Health Center on November 20, 2020. Marilyn was born on August 22, 1928 to the late Carl Buehlow and Eleanora Heisler in Oshkosh. She married Ted Hart on August 31, 1946. He preceded her in death in 2010.Marilyn was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed camping, spending time with her family, watching old movies, and travelling with her husband and youngest son. She was also an active member of Al. Anon. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Oshkosh Ladies Society. Marilyn always enjoyed taking a ride down "Memory Lane", 7th Street in Oshkosh. She would want to go very slowly as she pointed out everyone who lived on either side of the road in the 1930s and 40s.Marilyn is survived by her sons James (Pamela) Hart, Robert Hart, Ted Hart Jr.; her daughter Anna Marie Hart; her brother Dennis F. Kinderman; grandchildren, Melissa (Phillip Kundiger) Hart, Justun (Julie) Hart, Britni (Tom) Adams, Danielle( Christopher Will) Hart, Courtney (Tyler) Fredrickson, Samantha (Paul Raspel) Hart; great-grandchildren, Faith Will, Evangeline Frederickson, Olivia Hart, Emelia Adams, Anna Adams, Lauren Adams as well as one great-granddaughter on the way. In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter Letty M. Evenson, infant son John Hart, and daughter-in-law Dawn Hart.Memorial services for Marilyn will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established.The family would like to thank the nursing and Administrative staff at Park View Health Center and Lori and Kelly at Community Care.