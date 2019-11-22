|
Oshkosh - Marilyn R. Lautenschlager (Ahrens), 92, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, November 22, 2019, with her family by her side. She had been a resident of Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living for the past 17 months.
She was born on April 30, 1927 in Clintonville, WI to the late Emil and Evelyn Ahrens. She moved to Oshkosh after High School and worked at the Trunk Company. While in Oshkosh, she met the love of her life, Jerome, who she married on October 23, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church, where she is still a member. Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom, who raised six kids, had a big garden, and loved to bake. She made great donuts! She also cared for a lot of the neighborhood kids. Everyone called her "Oma". That name still sticks today.
Marilyn enjoyed bowling, shopping with her sister Arlyce, and playing Bingo. But mostly she loved spending time with her family.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Jerome, her parents, her baby brother, Elroy, sister and brother-in-law, Arlyce and Donald Stowe, a brother, Darwin Ahrens, son-in-law, Tony Ceelen, and sister-in-law, Nancy Ahrens.
She is survived by her daughters, Patti Ceelen and Jill (Jeff) Doro, her four sons and their spouses, Craig and Cher, Kerry and Jan, Jay and Sherry, David and Sue. Grandkids, Tina, Courtney, Brandi (Chris), Jayme (Josh), Josh, Patrick (Lauren), Kaylee (Michael), Taylor, Chance, Christian, Matthew, Meghan and Jacob. Great grandkids, David (Shelby), Brandon (Brittney), Kendyl, Rylan, Lucie, Clara, Braydon, Arlo, Alice and Brynleigh. Great-great granddaughters, Arwyn and Nellie. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald Ahrens, Earlin (Mildred) Kussman, Howard Ahrens, Betty Ahrens. Many nieces and nephews and long time friends Hintz and Traute Gabreil.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 400 N. Sawyer with Rev. Jeffrey Knoll officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Lakepoint Villa and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of our mom.
Sending smiles and winks to you mom! We were so blessed to have you and dad for our parents!!!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019