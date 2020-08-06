Marilyn RehmOshkosh - Marilyn Rehm, of Oshkosh, loving wife and caring mother and grandmother left her earthly home to be with our heavenly father on August 2, 2020.Born on October 3rd, 1936. Marilyn was the daughter of Michael and Lucille (Baier) Blau. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1954. On November 3rd 1956 she married Edward Rehm at St. Jude The Apostle Church, Sacred Heart. Marilyn worked in the pharmacy at K-Mart for 25 years and was a homemaker.Marilyn enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, and bible study. She was always offering a helping hand to anyone in need.Marilyn is survived by her husband Ed, three children Denise Thoma, Adam Rehm, Thomas (Chris) Rehm, Douglas (Judy) Rehm. Six Grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua and Elizabeth Thoma and Erin Rehm and Benjamin Rehm. Great grandchildren Alanaha, Charlie and Letie Rehm. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Lucille, brother Robert Blau and sister JoAnne Muegge and Deloris Binder.A Private ceremony for Marilyn will be held at a later date.