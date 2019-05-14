Services
Divine Passage Llc
175 N. Douglas Street
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-3853
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Passage Llc
175 N. Douglas Street
Ripon, WI 54971
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Passage Llc
175 N. Douglas Street
Ripon, WI 54971
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion A. Blackburn


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion A. Blackburn Obituary
Marion A. Blackburn

Ripon - Marion A. Blackburn, age 83, of Ripon, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Prairie Place CBRF in Ripon with her family by her side. Marion was born on September 17, 1935 in Ripon; the daughter of Fred "Fritz" and Agnes (Genrich) Retzlaff.

Marion graduated from Omro High School. She was united in marriage to Keith Blackburn on June 12, 1953. He then preceded her in death on July 9, 1988. Marion worked at the Bread Basket Bakery and Stencil Aire before retiring. She enjoyed stamping, birdwatching and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.

Marion is survived by 5 children: Jeffrey (Christine) Blackburn of Pickett, Paul (Janice) Blackburn of Hartland, Pam (Brian) Radke of Ripon, Suzanne (Mark) Wickre of Neenah, and Bruce Blackburn of Larson; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Volkening of Coleman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Keith; brother, Gordon Retzlaff and sister, Barbara Retzlaff.

A Memorial Service for Marion will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon with Pastor Erick Boulier officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00am until the time of the services. Inurnment will be held at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in Pickett. Divine Passage Funeral Home is proudly serving the Blackburn family. divinepassagefunerals.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now