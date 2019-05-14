|
Marion A. Blackburn
Ripon - Marion A. Blackburn, age 83, of Ripon, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Prairie Place CBRF in Ripon with her family by her side. Marion was born on September 17, 1935 in Ripon; the daughter of Fred "Fritz" and Agnes (Genrich) Retzlaff.
Marion graduated from Omro High School. She was united in marriage to Keith Blackburn on June 12, 1953. He then preceded her in death on July 9, 1988. Marion worked at the Bread Basket Bakery and Stencil Aire before retiring. She enjoyed stamping, birdwatching and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
Marion is survived by 5 children: Jeffrey (Christine) Blackburn of Pickett, Paul (Janice) Blackburn of Hartland, Pam (Brian) Radke of Ripon, Suzanne (Mark) Wickre of Neenah, and Bruce Blackburn of Larson; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Volkening of Coleman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Keith; brother, Gordon Retzlaff and sister, Barbara Retzlaff.
A Memorial Service for Marion will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon with Pastor Erick Boulier officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00am until the time of the services. Inurnment will be held at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in Pickett. Divine Passage Funeral Home is proudly serving the Blackburn family. divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 14, 2019